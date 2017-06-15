Fire crews respond to Raleigh structure fire, no injuries reported

Published:
Crews responded to a fire in the 4800 block of Parkville Drive (Chris Hemric/CBS North Carolina)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Fire and emergency crews responded to a structure fire Thursday morning in Raleigh.

Wake County dispatch received a structure fire call just before 11:15 a.m. The location of the fire was reported as the 4800 block of Parkville Drive.

No injuries have been reported at this time. Fire and police officials kept media and bystanders far from the scene as the entire road has been blocked off.

CBS North Carolina has a crew on scene and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.

