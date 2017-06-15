Florida sailor presumed dead found hiding on US warship

TOKYO (AP) – The U.S. Navy says an American sailor whose disappearance at sea last week prompted a search by American and Japanese ships of thousands of square miles of ocean has been found alive onboard his ship.

The U.S. 7th Fleet said Thursday the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of Peter Mims of Interlachen, Florida, were being investigated.

It said Mims would be transferred to another ship for medical evaluation. In a statement, the Navy did not comment on Mims’ condition or say where he was found on his ship, the guided missile cruiser USS Shiloh.

Mims disappeared last Thursday and was believed to have fallen into the sea. A search was suspended Sunday after more than 50 hours of effort by the U.S. and Japanese navies and Japan’s coast guard.