German grocer Lidl opens Wilson location

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) – The way the cars were coming in – people rushing around – it’s easy to forget it’s a grocery store people were flocking to.

But this was a big deal for Wilson.

After months of waiting, the highly anticipated Lidl grocery store is now open on Raleigh Road Parkway West.

“That’s been the talk of the town for the last little while. We’re been getting the little post cards and the mailers and stuff, so people are excited,” said Misty Richards of Wilson.

William Moore traveled all the way from Goldsboro to see what the grand opening was like.

“It’s bright, the aisles bigger than in other grocery stores,” he said.

Linda Coulter, another Goldsboro resident, has some history with Lidl.

“We lived in Germany for eight years and we shopped at Lidl, Aldi and there were several other chains like this. But it’s wonderful because to feed a family, especially a military it’s great to save some money,” Coulter said.

It’s a first for Lidl.

The European grocer opening its first 10 stores in the U.S. Thursday with six of them being in North Carolina.

The chain is already planning at least 12 locations in the Triangle and eastern part of the state.

They say they’ll hire about 50 people per store.

Wilson, Rocky Mount and Sanford all getting the new stores first.