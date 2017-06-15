Moore County man charged in connection with robbery of 86-year-old

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Carthage man has been arrested and charged in connection with the robbery of an 86-year-old man, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.

Kristopher Isiah Thomas, 22, was arrested June 7 by Moore County Sheriff’s Office deputies, but his arrest was not announced until today.

Thomas is considered the third suspect in the robbery. He was charged with one count of felony common-law robbery, one count of felony first-degree burglary, and one count of a felony probation violation.

Thomas was placed in the Moore County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond.

His first court appearance is scheduled for June 28, the sheriff’s office said.