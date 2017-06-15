Police: Man climbs onto roof of NC store wearing kilt, armed with gun, hatchet

A gun, hatchet and knives were recovered at the scene (David Whisenant/WBTV)

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) – Multiple weapons were seized from a man after he climbed onto the roof of a Salisbury store Thursday morning, police said.

According to Salisbury Police, officers received a call around 3:16 a.m. of a man wearing a kilt who was climbing onto an awning in the 100 block of East Innes in downtown Salisbury.

Police, who identified the man as 43-year-old Brian Timothy Allen, said he then climbed onto the roof of a nail salon.

A cop, who was on the roof, says Allen was “rolling around” near the AC unit.

Allen was armed with several knives, a tactical vest, a Walther handgun and a tactical hatchet. Allen cooperated with police, according to officials.

The fire department used a bucket truck to bring Allen down from the roof.

Before he left a bar, Allen allegedly said he was going to get a gun and “was going to shoot anyone who said anything to him,” according to police.

Allen received a citation for carrying a weapon after consuming alcohol.

There were no injuries reported in this incident.

No other information has been released.

