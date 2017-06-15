Raleigh police investigate shooting near Raleigh Blvd, Glascock St

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police are investigating a shooting incident near the intersection of Raleigh Boulevard and Glascock Street Thursday afternoon.

Police responded to a shooting call in the 1800 block of Cantwell Court.

A witness told CBS North Carolina they saw a car that had crashed into a fence and a person slumped over inside that vehicle.

“People have children they’re trying to raise, and it’s ridiculous to have to live under these circumstances because people want to be ignorant,” said Chrisandra Parks.

