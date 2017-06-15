Sheriff’s deputy narrowly avoids being hit by drunk driver



SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Seminole County sheriff’s deputy was nearly struck by a drunk driver early Thursday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, Deputy Molly Smith was assisting a motorist whose car was stopped in the middle lane of Red Bug Lake Road in unincorporated Oviedo.

While the deputy stood at the driver’s side door, a drunk driver came speeding toward her.

The deputy was able to push herself up against the parked car to avoid impact. The speeding vehicle completely ripped off the other car’s door.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle.

The Florida Highway Patrol placed the driver under arrest.