Showers, storms possible into Father’s Day weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wednesday was the hottest day of the year so far with highs well into the 90s. With the heat and humidity popped up late in the day and into evening. Showers and storms will pop up again this afternoon and evening, but severe storms are not expected. Temperatures will be hot, but not as hot as it was on Wednesday.

The weather pattern will remain stuck in neutral through the Father’s Day weekend. Hot and humid air along with a trough of low pressure nearby will allow a few PM showers and storms to develop each day. Highs will stay in the upper 80s to near 90 on the weekend.

A cold front will finally approach late Monday, so some more scattered showers and storms will be possible. That front will start to wash out along the coast on Tuesday, and a shower or storm will still be possible, highs on Tuesday will drop back to the middle 80s behind the front.

Incidentally, the summer solstice is on Wednesday, June 21st. The sun’s most direct rays will be the farthest north all year at 23 and ½ degrees north along the Tropic of Cancer. This will occur shortly after midnight at 12:24 am. So for the first day of summer it will feel like it with highs back in the upper 80s, but there will only be a slight risk of a shower or storm.

Today will be cloudy to partly sunny with an afternoon shower or storm possible. The high will be 90. Winds will be light and variable. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Tonight will have a chance of a few evening showers and storms; then it will be partly cloudy and muggy overnight. The overnight low will be 70. Winds will be light and variable. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Friday will be cloudy to partly sunny with scattered PM showers and storms possible. The high will be near 90. Winds will become southeast around 5 mph. The rain risk will be 50 percent.

Friday Night will be partly cloudy with more mainly evening scattered showers and storms. The overnight low will be 70. Winds will be south 3 to 5 mph. The rain risk will be 50 percent.

Saturday will be partly sunny with PM scattered showers and storms possible. The high will be 89; winds will be south 5 to 10 mph. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Sunday, Father’s Day will be partly sunny with a couple of PM showers or storms possible. The high will be 89 after a morning low of 71. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Monday will be cloudy to partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms possible. The high will be 88, after a morning low of 71. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with a couple showers or storms possible. The high will be 86, after a morning low of 70. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with just a slight risk of a PM shower or storm. The high will be 89, after a morning low of 69. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

