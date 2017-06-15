Thieves hit 30+ unlocked vehicles in Holly Springs

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) – Three cars were stolen and 30 cars were broken into Wednesday night in Holly Springs, confirmed.

Police tell CBS North Carolina they believe a car was stolen in Raleigh then driven to Holly Springs where about 30 cars were broken into across five neighborhoods.

Two cars were also stolen from those neighborhoods and the car stolen in Raleigh was left behind.

Police say the thieves also made off with at least two firearms and some electronics.

Police say the Holly Park, Braxton Village, Holly Pointe, Autumn Park and Forest Springs subdivisions were all hit.

All of the vehicles were unlocked and the owners of the two cars that were stolen had left the keys inside, police said.

CBS North Carolina spoke with a man who lives in the neighborhood. He said police were outside his home earlier lifting finger prints off his car.

He says his car was broken into and nothing was stolen, but he says his neighbor had a gun stolen out of his car.

“See we got a lot of kids here and we’re worried because we heard that one of the firearms was taken out of the holster,” said Mark Levesque. “The holster was thrown on the ground, but the guns not around. So we’re wondering what’s going on with that.”

At this point no arrests have been made.

If you have any information contact the Holly Springs Police Department.