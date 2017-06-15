Time has run out for residents of Garner’s Forest Hills apartments

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – People who live at Forest Hills in Garner are wondering if they’ll be forced out of their apartments in the coming days.

Thursday is the deadline property owners gave them to move out.

They’ve known about it since February, and most of the around 100 people who had to move have found a home.

But a Wake County Commissioner says they are still working with 18 families who need a place to live.

CBS North Carolina spoke with some of them who are just thankful for every extra day they have at their apartment complex.

Kim Wilson is trying to give her boys as normal a life as possible. She worries about what would happen to their belongings, and where they would stay if she and her three sons had to leave Forest Hills.

“It’s been a real struggle trying to work and take care of your kids and pack up too,” said Wilson.

She, like other people at the complex, has been turned away from multiple other housing options.

“They’re saying that they’re full or put you on a waiting list, or there’s always something,” said Wilson.

Wanda Price’s daughter and her two kids are moving in with her for now.

“These families don’t have anywhere to go. Some people don’t have anybody. Thank God she’s got me,” said Price.

Yolanda Smith has finally found a landlord willing to work with her housing voucher.

“I’m meeting her later today so we can fill out the paperwork and turn it into the Raleigh Housing Authority,” she said Thursday.

But the paperwork may take weeks, while she knows her Forest Hills deadline is now.

“I’m worried that he’s going to be filing evictions. And of course everyone knows that’s the last thing we need is an eviction,” said Smith.

Wake County has been trying to help find new homes. They say Habitat for Humanity is working to provide six houses for families. Smith says they may get through this situation, but it won’t be the last time affordable housing is lost.

“It’s going to happen again. It should be taken seriously,” said Smith.

She hopes Garner and Wake County leaders can stop the next crisis before it happens. CBS North Carolina is still waiting to hear back from Eller Capital Partners about what will happen to the people still living in the apartments.