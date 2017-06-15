Wounded NCCU alum throws out first pitch at Congressional Baseball Game

WASHINGTON (WNCN) – Injured Capitol Hill Police officer David Bailey threw out the ceremonial first pitch before the Congressional baseball game Thursday night.

Bailey and two other Capitol Police officers who immediately returned fire when a gunman attacked a Republican baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia, are being called heroes.

Special Agents Crystal Griner, David Bailey and Henry Cabrera were on the scene when James T. Hodgkinson opened fire.

Griner and Bailey rushed him, despite their own wounds.

Bailey was treated and released for a minor injury. He’s from Brazil and graduated from North Carolina Central University in 2007.

Griner was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to her ankle.