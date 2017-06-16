12-foot python, 39 eggs removed from Everglades

(WFLA) – A 12-foot python and 39 python eggs were removed from the Florida Everglades on Friday, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Contractor John Hammond found the snake laying on the clutch of eggs near a canal in the Everglades’ Francis S. Taylor Wildlife Management Area.

The removal of the snake and eggs is part of the FWC’s Python Removal Contractor Program, which pays experienced contractors for their efforts to remove the nonnative snakes from the wild.

Pythons have found a comfortable home in Florida, breeding successfully in the Everglades and feasting on a number of native species. Florida has experimented with several approaches in recent years in a bid to curtail the invasive snakes.

You can report python and other nonnative species to the FWC’s Exotic Species Reporting Hotline at 888-Iv-Got1 (888-483-4681), by going online, or by downloading the free “IveGot1” app.