2 arrested after using duct tape to bind robbery victims, Durham police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – U.S. Marshals arrested two men after police said they used duct tape to restrain two Durham robbery victims on May 24.

James Staton, 39, was arrested in Wilson and Willie Kearney, 49, was arrested in Garner in connection with the armed robbery of Carolina Stained Glass on Guess Road, Durham police said.

On May 24, police said the two suspects entered Carolina Stained Glass at about 3 p.m.

One of them was armed with a gun as they used duct tape to bind a 59-year-old and a 76-year-old before taking cash and other items, police said.

Staton and Kearney with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of second-degree kidnapping and two counts of felony conspiracy, Durham police said.

Staton was also charged with one count of simple assault.

Both men are being held at the Durham County Jail under $500,000 bond each.