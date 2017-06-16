21-year-old charged with murder in Raleigh double shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged in a double shooting that left one man dead and another injured in Raleigh Thursday.

Derrick Lamont Jones, of Durham, has been arrested and charged with murder and attempted first-degree murder in connection with the double shooting that occurred in the 1800 block of Cantwell Court just before 4 p.m.

The victim killed in the shooting has been identified as Floyd Lewright Smith Jr, 26, of Florida City, Florida.

A woman who told CBS North Carolina she called 911 after she witnessed the shooting said she saw two men who had been shot. One of the victims was alert and asked to call his mother.

The other appeared to have died in his car, according to the woman.

A second woman, Chrisandra Parks, saw the man who died as well.

“People have children they’re trying to raise, and it’s ridiculous to have to live under these circumstances because people want to be ignorant,” said Chrisandra Parks.

The surviving victim was shot multiple times and was transported to WakeMed for treatment. Police have not released his identity.

Jones has transported to the Wake County Detention Center.

The shooting is still under investigation.