SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A 4-year-old girl has died after she was shot by her 6-year-old sibling Friday afternoon on Whitener Avenue.

According to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s office, 4-year-old Carley Sinah Mack died at Spartanburg Medical Center just after 4:30 p.m.

Police in Spartanburg say Carley Mack was shot accidentally when her sibling was holding a handgun and it went off. One bullet struck the girl.

The shooting has been ruled accidental and no charges will be filed.