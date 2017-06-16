Bicyclists discover human remains in Spring Lake

By Published:

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) – Bicyclists riding near Ruth and Main streets Friday in Spring Lake found human remains that police said were in an “advanced state of decomposition.”

Around 2:10 p.m., Spring Lake police were alerted to the discovery.

The body was located about a quarter mile into a wooded area near Ruth and Main streets.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is assisting with identifying the remains.

Detectives are requesting if you have any information that can assist in identifying the remains, please call Detective Wilkerson at 910-436-7137 or email gwilkerson@spring-lake.org.

