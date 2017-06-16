Camp that teaches girls to code, build websites comes to Raleigh for first time

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Just a week or two out of school and some middle school students are back in the classroom — on a college campus.

The room full of middle school girls on North Carolina State University’s campus aren’t playing games or posting on social media, they’re learning to build their own websites.

This five-day experience at N.C. State is called “INTech Summer Camp for Girls.” The students will spend the week building websites, hearing about career options from women in tech, as well as tour companies in the Triangle.

The websites they build are about serious topics including terrorism, racism, gang violence, clean water, poverty, human trafficking, and veteran protection.

The students learn about those issues while also picking up valuable skills in coding, a career path some had not thought about before attending the camp.

“First I was thinking about being something medical. That was my only option, but now I feel like I want to be a technician or something. It’s really fun,” said Nadia Samah, 13.

Camp founder Khalia Braswell, who’s also an N.C. State alumna and an Apple employee, said that she hopes the girls get more out of the program than just the fact that they can create tech products.

“What I hope they learn is not only that they are able to create technology products, but that there are also other women that look like them in the technology industry. And I also hope that they understand that while they may not want to build websites later on in life, that technology is an integral part of their everyday life,” she said.

This is the third year for the program, but it’s the first time it’s being held in Raleigh. It’s been held in Charlotte, South Carolina and California, where Braswell now lives and works.