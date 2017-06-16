CBS North Carolina volunteers at Raleigh Rescue Mission as part of ‘Day of Caring’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — CBS North Carolina is getting out in the community to volunteer this Friday and Saturday.

Our parent company, Nexstar Media Group, is celebrating its 21st anniversary by holding its “Founders Day of Caring.”

Today, we’re preparing and serving meals all day at the Raleigh Rescue Mission.

As many as 130 men, women and children come through the Raleigh Rescue Mission every day. For some, it’s all they need, but for others, it’s just the beginning.

Bill Ford, of Raleigh, said it’s “a new start.”

It’s what Ford and many others are hoping for when they walk through the doors of the organization.

The Raleigh Rescue Mission offers food, a shower, and a place to put your head.

“We serve everyone,” said Lauri Para, with the Raleigh Rescue Mission.

She added that it’s much more than a homeless shelter, “[We] provide them with spiritual counseling, education, job training, housing.”

The purpose is to get folks back on their feet and become self-sufficient members of the community.

Ford, who has been a client for about 13 months now, said, “it gave me my life back. It gave me something to stand on. It gave me a place to build on, a firm foundation. Without the mission…I would probably be dead right now.”

To keep the Raleigh Rescue Mission working, the organization is always in need of donations.

For more information:

Main website: https://www.raleighrescue.org/

Volunteer: https://www.raleighrescue.org/get-involved/volunteer/

Donate: https://www.raleighrescue.org/donation-page/