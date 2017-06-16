Coalition ‘would welcome’ al-Baghdadi death

BEIRUT (AP) — The spokesman for the U.S.-led anti-Islamic State coalition is urging caution on reports that Islamic State group leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has been killed.

U.S. Army Col. Ryan Dillon said Friday morning that, “There have been several past claims of this kind that have been proven false and we have seen no definitive proof that this report is true either.”

However Dillon added, “the Coalition and the global community would welcome the news of al-Baghdadi’s demise.”

Regardless of al-Baghdadi’s personal status, Dillon said that the Islamic State group is “a losing organization” that would soon lose its control of its last two major urban strongholds — the Iraqi city of Mosul and the Syrian city of Raqqa.