Cumberland County health director resigns following CBS North Carolina investigation

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Cumberland County’s health director has resigned following an investigation into the Cumberland County Health Department and its Breast and Cervical Cancer Control Program.

Buck Wilson submitted his resignation effective June 30, a source close to county commissioners told CBS North Carolina.

The county investigated to see if women who received abnormal test results for pap smears or breast exams were ever informed.

RELATED: Nurses: Cumberland Co. Health Dept. didn’t notify women of abnormal test results

According to the county, all patients had been notified of their test results. Eight patients, they said, weren’t notified in a timely manner.

That federal program is intended to help lower income women get potentially lifesaving screenings.

CBS North Carolina first broke this story back in May.

Three nurses came forward and said women with abnormal pap smears and breast exams weren’t informed. It happened between 2010 and 2015.