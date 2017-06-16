23-year-old Durham man dies after slamming motorcycle into SUV, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man riding a motorcycle was killed in a crash in Durham Thursday night, Durham police said.

Officers responded to N.C. Highway 55 near Courtney Creek Boulevard just before 9 p.m. in reference to a collision involving a motorcycle and another vehicle.

Police said the motorcyclist, who has been identified as Joshua Cutler, 23, of Durham, slammed his CBR 600 into the passenger door of a 2013 Toyota RAV 4 SUV. The driver of the RAV 4 was trying to make a left turn onto Courtney Creek Boulevard from N.C. 55 when the crash occurred.

Cutler was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the RAV 4 suffered minor injuries and was treated on scene, police said.

Speed may have been a factor, but police wouldn’t say for sure that it was as investigators are still looking into the crash.

Police said charges have not been filed, but an investigation is ongoing.