Man known as ‘Clark Griswold’ of NC town charged with trafficking pills

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A man known for his Christmas light display in China Grove was arrested Tuesday.

Jay Leland Little is out on a $20,000 bond after police executed a search warrant at his Haney Street home.

According to police, the search warrant came after a 4-month investigation on a tip from the public.

A “large amount” of pills and some cash was taken from the home.

Little faces nine charges including trafficking pills, maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of selling pills, and possession with the intent to sell or deliver a controlled substance.

Little was known in the community for his elaborate light display that he set up at Christmas and got his National Lampoon nickname of “Clark Griswold” from that tradition.