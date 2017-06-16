NC man charged with threatening to kill, firing shot at Hoke County man in May

SHANNON, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has been charged after authorities say he broke into a Shannon home and threatened to kill the man inside before firing a shot into the wall, the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said.

Brian Keith Locklear is charged with assault with a deadly weapon intent to kill after the sheriff’s office says he broke into the home of a 51-year-old man, grabbed him by the collar and threatened him with a handgun before firing a shot into the wall and telling the victim he’d kill him. The incident occurred on May 23 around 8 a.m. in the 1000 block of Shannon Road.

The sheriff’s office said that after threatening the man, Locklear fled on foot into the nearby woods.

The Hoke County Narcotics Team located and arrested Locklear on Thursday at a home in Robeson County. He was arrested without incident and taken to the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office where he was then questioned, authorities said.

After questioning, Locklear was brought before a magistrate and was given a $5,000 secured bond.