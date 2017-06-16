Orange County agencies seek feedback on handling of February water crisis

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Orange County agencies are hoping to get feedback from residents, businesses and visitors on their response to the “water interruption incident” on Feb. 3 and 4 that led to a state of emergency being declared in the county.

Orange Sewer and Water Authority customers in the Carrboro-Chapel Hill community had been asked to not use their water for drinking or any other uses due to a water main break and low tank levels during the two-day incident.

Orange County officials said a rupture in a 12-inch water main near Dobbins Drive in Chapel Hill exacerbated the supply issues for OWASA customers.

An incident at the Jones Ferry Road Water Treatment Plant resulted in an accidental overflow of fluoride during the water treatment process. OWASA started receiving City of Durham water after the incident.

All restaurants and hotels served by OWASA were ordered to close after the water emergency.

A UNC men’s basketball game against Notre Dame scheduled for Feb. 4 had to be moved to Feb. 5 at the Greensboro Coliseum because of the water emergency.

The incident lasted for about 26 hours and when it ended, a multi-agency group formed to do a review of how the incident was handled by all parties involved.

Now those agencies are seeking feedback from the public.

Citizens are invited to participate in an online survey, which will be available from June 16 to June 30.