Robbery victim uses machete to hold suspect captive until police arrive

By WCMH Staff

SARASOTA, Fla. (WCMH) — Investigators say the man used a machete to defend himself from robbery suspects and held one of the captive until police arrived.

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, at about 4:45am, Friday, deputies received a call about a person with a gun at a home in the 2100 block of Dodge Avenue.

Deputies said five men approached the home and pulled a shotgun on the homeowner.

The homeowner was able to run inside the residence where he grabbed a machete.

According to the deputies the man was able to disarm one of the suspects and caused the rest to flee.

The man then held the suspect until law enforcement arrived.

Deputies later located the other suspects and said two men later confessed to the robbery.

