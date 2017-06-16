Shots fired at truck flying ‘Make America Great Again’ flag; police investigating

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State police are investigating after they say someone shot at a truck traveling on Interstate 465.

According to police, it happened Tuesday around 4 p.m on I-465 near Emerson Avenue.

A blue 2001 Dodge pickup truck was driving eastbound when it was struck by a bullet fired from what ISP calls a newer, white Chevrolet Malibu.

Police spoke to the victim, as well as a witness, and now believe the Dodge was displaying an American flag as well as a “Make America Great Again” flag in the bed of the truck.

Police say a white four-door passenger car with Louisiana license plates pulled up next to the truck, and a male passenger held a handgun out the window, firing several shots toward the truck.

The driver of the truck was not struck by any of the bullets. The driver of the Malibu was described as a man, approximately 23 years old with a passenger described as a light skinned male with a “sleeve” tattoo on his right arm.

The passenger allegedly fired several rounds as well.

The Indiana State Police is asking anyone who may have witnessed this exchange to call the Indiana State Police at 317-899-8577.