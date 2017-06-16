Showers, storms possible into Father’s Day weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Thursday wasn’t as hot as Wednesday, but it was still hot and humid and that will be the case again today on Friday. Showers and storms will develop this afternoon and evening. There is a very slight (marginal) risk for any storms to produce a damaging downburst wind. The timing for any potential wind damage would be for any storms will be from 3pm to 10 pm. Otherwise, it will continue hot and humid with highs near 90.

The weather pattern will remain stuck in neutral through the Father’s Day weekend. Hot and humid air along with a trough of low pressure nearby will allow a few PM showers and storms to develop each day. Highs will stay in the upper 80s to near 90 on the weekend.

A cold front will finally approach late Monday, so scattered PM storms will be around. That front will start to wash out along the coast on Tuesday, and a shower or storm will still be possible, highs on Tuesday will drop back to the middle 80s behind the front.

Wednesday will be partly sunny and mainly dry with just a slight risk of a PM shower or storm. Incidentally, the summer solstice is on Wednesday, June 21st. The sun’s most direct rays will be the farthest north all year at 23 and ½ degrees north along the Tropic of Cancer. This will occur shortly after midnight at 12:24 am.

As of now it looks like typical summer weather for next Thursday and Friday with partly sunny skies and an isolated PM storm possible each day. There is a disturbance trying to develop in the southern Gulf of Mexico. Most models have the system, if it even develops, keeping any moisture well out to our southwest and not having the moisture moving toward the southeastern U.S., so that should keep any widespread rain chances away.

Today will be cloudy to partly sunny with afternoon scattered storms. The high will be near 90. Winds will be south 5 to 8 mph. The rain risk will be 60 percent.

Tonight will have a chance of evening storms; then it will be mostly cloudy and muggy overnight. The overnight low will be 71. Winds will be south 5 to 8 mph. The rain risk will be 60 percent.

Saturday will be cloudy to partly sunny with scattered PM showers and storms possible. The high will be 89. Winds will be south 5 to 10 mph. The rain risk will be 50 percent.

Saturday Night will be mostly cloudy with mainly evening scattered showers and storms. The overnight low will be 71. Winds will be south 5 to 12 mph. The rain risk will be 50 percent.

Sunday, Father’s Day will be partly sunny with a couple PM showers or storms possible. The high will be 89; winds will be southwest 8 to 15 mph. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Monday will be clouds and sun with PM scattered showers and storms. The high will be 88, after a morning low of 72. The rain risk will be 50 percent.

Tuesday will be cloudy to partly sunny with a couple showers or storms possible. The high will be 86, after a morning low of 70. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with just a slight risk of a PM shower or storm. The high will be 87, after a morning low of 69. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Thursday will be partly sunny with a slight risk of a PM shower or storm. The high will be near 90 after a morning low of 70. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

