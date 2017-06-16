Study finds surprising number of Americans think chocolate milk comes from brown cows

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH/WNCN) – According to a recent survey, seven percent of Americans believe chocolate milk comes from brown cows.

The survey was conducted by the Innovation Center of US Dairy.

In April, 1,000 adults 18 and over were asked questions about the role milk plays in their daily lives, Food & Wine reported.

The study found 48 percent of respondents weren’t sure where chocolate milk came from.

Seven percent thought chocolate milk only comes from brown cows.

Extrapolated out to the population of the U.S. (approximately 321 million people) that adds up to about 22 million people who think chocolate milk only comes from brown cows, more than the population of North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia combined.

The Washington Post linked the study to past studies that consistently show many Americans have no idea where their food comes from. For example, a study in the 1990s found that nearly 20 percent of people did not know hamburgers are made from beef.