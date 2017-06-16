Threatening letters, powdery substance mailed to Ga. politician, TV stations

Republican candidate for 6th congressional district Karen Handel speaks at a campaign event where she was joined by House Speaker Paul Ryan in Dunwoody, Ga., Monday, May 15, 2017. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

ROSWELL, Ga. (WSPA) – Authorities are investigating suspicious packages mailed to a congressional candidate, her neighbors and Atlanta news stations.

Several media outlets report the letters had a Greenville, South Carolina, postmark.

The packages reportedly contained a powdery substance and were sent to Republican congressional candidate Karen Handel and her neighbors.

A package containing a threatening letter and powdery was also sent to FOX 5 Atlanta. The news station reports that tests revealed the substance was baking soda. The station is also reporting the package contained a threatening letter.

Another news station in Atlanta, 11 Alive, reported that a suspicious package was also received there and that the powdery substance was baking soda.

Karen Handel said in a Facebook post that suspicious packages were delivered to her house, as well as her neighbors.

One of Handel’s neighbors provided a copy of the letter to the Atlanta Journal Constitution. The newspaper reports the letter read “your neighbor Karen Handel is a dirty fascist [expletive]” and told the recipient to take a “whiff of the powder and join her in the hospital.”

