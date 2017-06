ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) – At least two people were rescued from the water in Atlantic Beach late Saturday morning, officials said.

The incident happened near the Henderson Boulevard beach access, according to the Atlantic Beach Fire Department.

One man is being treated for cardiac arrest while another was transported by the Morehead City Fire Department to a local hospital.

Dangerous rip currents up and down the North Carolina coast on Saturday are possibly a factor.