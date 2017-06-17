2 storm systems brewing in the tropics

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two disturbances in the tropics may develop into tropical cyclones over the coming days.

The first is a broad area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms off the coast of the Yucatan Peninsula. At this point, the system is expected to strengthen as it moves northwest into the Gulf of Mexico.

A Hurricane Hunter Reconnaissance Aircraft is scheduled to investigate this system on Sunday, if necessary.

The National Hurricane Center has given this low-pressure system a 40 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone over the next two days and an 80 percent chance over the next five days.

The second area worth watching is a tropical wave over the open Atlantic, about 1300 miles east-southeast of the Windward Islands. This system remains disorganized, but as it treks west, further development is possible. The National Hurricane Center is currently forecasting a 40 percent chance of this low-pressure system becoming a tropical cyclone over the next two days and a 60 percent chance over the next five days.

If these two systems strengthen into tropical storms, the next names on the 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Names list will be Bret and Cindy.