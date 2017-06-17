2nd young man charged in deadly Raleigh shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A second young man has been charged in a Raleigh deadly shooting that happened in during broad daylight on Thursday.

Raleigh police announced Saturday that Daquan Tyrek Martin, 20, of Wake Forest was charged with murder and attempted first-degree murder after a man died and another was injured in the shooting.

Raleigh police already charged Derrick Lamont Jones, 21, of Durham with murder in connection with the shooting death of Floyd Smith, Jr, 26, of Florida City, Florida.

The shooting was reported just before 4 p.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of Cantwell Court.

It took place in the same community where people who live there are already under a curfew at night. The curfew at the Raleigh North Millbank Court apartments begins at 10 p.m.

A woman who told CBS North Carolina she called 911 said she saw two men who had been shot. One of the victims was alert and asked to call his mother.

The other appeared to have died in his car, according to the woman.

Martin is being held at the Wake County Detention Center.