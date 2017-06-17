Animal control officer taken to hospital after Fayetteville dog attack

An image of a Cane Corso by Kumarrrr via Creative Commons.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — An animal control officer in Cumberland County was treated at a hospital after a dog attack on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. at 7211 Beta Street, according to a news release from Cumberland County officials.

The breed of the dog involved was a Cane Corso, also known as an Italian Mastiff, that was tethered at the time.

The officer, Victoria Herring, was helping the pet’s owner with “untangling the tether from some objects so the dog could move to the inside of the home,” officials said.

However, the dog escaped and bit Herring on the leg and lower body several times, according to authorities.

Herring was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where she was treated and released.

The owner of the dog, Tanya Broughton, surrendered the animal to officers. The dog was euthanized and will be tested for rabies, according to officials.

No charges have been filed in the case, but the investigation is continuing, officials said.

