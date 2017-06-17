CBS North Carolina volunteers for Habitat for Humanity as part of ‘Day of Caring’

Day of Caring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — CBS North Carolina is getting out in the community to volunteer — and encouraging others to do the same.

CBS North Carolina’s parent company, Nexstar, is celebrating its 21st anniversary by holding its “Founder’s Day Of Caring.”

On Friday, workers helped prepare and serve food at the Raleigh Rescue Mission.

On Saturday, several employees were building a Habitat For Humanity house with a group of volunteers.

One of the recipients of the Raleigh home was also helping at the scene in Raleigh on Saturday.

“I am so, so thankful that people are willing to sacrifice their time and come out and help us build our community… that’s just… it is tremendous,” said Caitlin Taylor, who will be receiving a Habitat home.

Another future resident was also there to lend a hand.

“The idea of helping out my community and helping out where I’m going to be living,” said Scott Aldridge, who will be a Habitat homeowner in the future.

