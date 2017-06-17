I-85 southbound reopens after crash in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) —  Interstate 85 southbound in Durham reopened after a crash closed the highway for about 40 minutes Saturday afternoon.

The crash was reported at 6:30 p.m. in the left southbound lanes of I-85 near exit 177, which is Avondale Drive/US-501 Business.

Initially, officials said that just the two left lanes were closed.

However, a North Carolina Department of Transportation traffic camera showed all lanes were closed at U.S. 70 around 7 p.m.

Authorities later confirmed that all southbound lanes were closed.

All southbound lanes reopened around 7:40 p.m., officials said.

