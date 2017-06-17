Family, friends gather for funeral of Goldsboro teen who was fatally shot

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Dozens of friends and family members celebrated the life of 18-year-old Donald Girtley Jr. in Kinston Saturday afternoon.

The services were held at the Church of Faith and Deliverance and were followed by a celebration of life cookout at the Halloway Recreation Center.

Girtley’s mother, Angel Howard, said the entire community was invited to honor her son’s memory and to promote gun violence education to help prevent other crimes from happening in their community.

The services come nearly two weeks after Girtley and another man, Demone Nesbitt, 23, were shot to death at the Mtichell Wooten Housing Complex.

A 15-year-old male has been charged with two counts of murder in connection to their deaths. A second teenager has also been charged with felony obstruction of justice.