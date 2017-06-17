NC peeping Tom incidents and sex assault possibly linked, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) — Police in north Charlotte are investigating a home invasion sexual assault and two peeping Tom incidents they believe may be linked to the same man.

Around 4:53 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a home on the 1900 block of Slater Ridge Drive after a female said she was sexually assaulted. The victim told police she was asleep when she woke up to a man fondling her. The victim said she screamed and the man ran from the home.

Betty Clark lives a street over and couldn’t believe the terrible news.

“I’m in shock. I’m really in shock,” she said.

Clark says the neighborhood is typically quiet.

“Maybe I could have seen something, maybe. I’m so glad I have a fence and animals in the backyard,” she said.

Less than two hours later at 6:21 a.m., CMPD got a call from another female who said a man was looking into her home on Grass Run Court through a window.

The day before on the 3800 block of Gold Nugget Court, a female said she saw a suspicious man in front of her home. When she went outside a short time later, she found one of her outside lawn chairs under a window.

“We have to look out and be really careful,” Clark said.

In all three cases, the man is described as a black male between 25 and 30 years old. He is about 6-feet tall and has a thin build. No arrests have been made.

“Oh my gosh. Who knows? He could still be in the area,” Clark said.

Anyone with information about any of these cases is asked to immediately call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

