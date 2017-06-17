NC teen tried to run over deputy after chase, officials say

PRESTONVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities say an 18-year-old man who tried to run over a deputy in North Carolina has been arrested at his home.

The Stokes County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that the officer was trying to pull Logan Bevill over Wednesday night when he sped away.

Authorities say the deputy chased Bevill, who crashed into a ditch on a state highway near Prestonville.

Deputies say the officer got out of his car, recognized Bevill and told him to get out of the SUV.

Instead, authorities say, Bevill drove off, trying to strike the deputy, who fired at the teen. No one was injured.

Bevill is charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill,  and felony fleeing to elude.

He is being held on a $100,000 bond, according to deputies.

It isn’t known if he had an attorney.

— The Associated Press contributed to this report

