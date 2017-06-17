Police find 19 year-old shot to death at Rocky Mount hotel

ROCKY MOUNT, NC (WNCN) – Police Officers found a 19 year-old male deceased as they were responding to a report of a shooting at the Executive Inn on N. Wesleyan Boulevard early Saturday morning.

The shooting was reported 5:24 a.m. Police have not released the name of the victim or any suspect information.

No arrests have been made and the shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the shooting and have information is encouraged to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411.