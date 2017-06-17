Small storm chance for Father’s Day on Sunday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It was another warm and muggy day across central North Carolina with scattered showers and strong thunderstorms Saturday afternoon. The high temperature in the Triangle reached 86 on Saturday and the Sandhills warmed to 88.

Hot and humid air along with a trough of low pressure nearby will allow a few PM showers and storms to develop again for Father’s Day on Sunday. With less moisture to work with, fewer storms will pop up on Sunday compared to Saturday afternoon Highs will stay in the upper 80s to near 90.

A cold front will finally approach the area late Monday. Scattered strong to severe storms will be possible Monday evening. Monday will still be warm with high temperatures just shy of 90. That front will stall to our east and start to wash out along the coast by Tuesday, so a shower or storm will still be possible. Highs on Tuesday will drop back to the middle 80s behind the front and will stay there through Wednesday.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with just a slight risk of a PM shower or storm. Incidentally, the summer solstice is on Wednesday, June 21st. The sun’s most direct rays will be the farthest north all year at 23½ degrees north along the Tropic of Cancer. This will occur shortly after midnight at 12:24 am.

As of now it looks like typical summer weather for next Thursday with partly sunny skies and an isolated PM storm possible. Friday looks mostly sunny and dry at this point with high temperatures in the low 90s. There is a disturbance trying to develop in the southern Gulf of Mexico. Most models have the system, if it even develops, keeping any moisture well to our southwest and not impacting our area, so that should keep any widespread rain chances away.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms wrapping up well before midnight. The overnight low will be 71. Winds will be south 6 to 10 mph. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Sunday, Father’s Day will be partly sunny with a few PM showers or storms possible. The high will be 89. Winds will be southwest 8 to 15 mph. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Monday will have clouds and sun with PM scattered showers and storms. The high will be 88, after a morning low of 72. The rain risk will be 50 percent.

Tuesday will be cloudy to partly sunny with a few showers or storms possible. The high will be 84, after a morning low of 71. The rain risk will be 50 percent.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with just a slight risk of a PM shower or storm. The high will be 85, after a morning low of 67. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with a very small chance of a PM shower or storm. The high will be near 90 after a morning low of 70. The rain risk will be 10 percent.

Friday will be mostly to partly sunny with a pop up PM storm possible. The high will be 92, after a morning low of 72. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Saturday will be partly sunny and hot with a chance of a PM storm. The high will be 90, after a morning low of 73. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

