Woman rescued from submerged car in Raleigh

Photo by Colton West/CBS North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Crews rescued a woman from a submerged car in Raleigh on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The water rescue happened on East Millbrook Road near Hoyle Drive just after 3 p.m., according to officials.

The woman, who was not injured, told CBS North Carolina that she was driving, but because of the extremely heavy rain, she could not see well in front of her car.

She said she was surprised when her car ended up in the deep water, which was apparently caused by a clogged or overflowing drain.

Torrential downpours were moving through Wake County Saturday afternoon after heavy rains hit the region on Friday.

