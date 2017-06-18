7 injured in Myrtle Beach shooting caught on video

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach police have identified and apprehended a suspect in the overnight shooting along Ocean Boulevard, according to Lieutenant Joey Crosby of Myrtle Beach Police.

Myrtle Beach police responded to a shooting early Sunday morning on Ocean Boulevard that sent seven people to the hospital, including the suspect.

Part of the gunfire was captured and streamed online by a bystander. In the video, at least 12 gunshots can be heard.

According to Crosby, officers were called to the area of 5th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard around 12:25 a.m. because of a large crowd.

Before officers arrived, a fight broke out and one person pulled out a gun and shot the other.

Crosby says an armed security officer witnessed the shooting and shot the suspect. The gunman then shot numerous rounds and escaped the scene by carjacking a vehicle, police said.

Police officers found the stolen vehicle and have identified and apprehended a suspect in the case, Crosby said. Seven people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The security officer involved was also injured and treated at the scene. A patrol car was hit by the gunfire, but no officers were hurt.

The identity of the suspect has not yet been released.

Police are still investigating. Anyone with information about the incident should call the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382.

— The Associated Press contributed to this report