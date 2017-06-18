‘A number of casualties’ in London after vehicle hits pedestrians, police say

LONDON (CBS News) – One person has been arrested after a vehicle rammed into pedestrians early Monday leaving several injured, London police said.

Metropolitan Police said they were called to the scene at 12:20 a.m. local time and that “a number of casualties” were being treated.

“Officers are on the scene with other emergency services,” the statement said. “There are a number of casualties being worked on at the scene. There has been one person arrested. Enquiries continue.”

They said officers have responded with other emergency services including the London Ambulance Service who have sent a “number of resources” to Seven Sisters Road.

The U.K. Muslim Council of Britain said they had been told worshippers were run over as they left a local mosque. “Our prayers are with the victims,” they said on Twitter.

One witness told Sky News that the incident happened after worshippers were leaving the Finsbury Park mosque after midnight prayers.