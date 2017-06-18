Crews search NC river for missing person after empty wheelchair found

The wheelchair (left) and search crews on Sunday. WBTV photo

BELMONT, N.C. (WBTV) — A search is ongoing for a missing person in Gaston County Sunday afternoon, officials said.

Rescue teams have been searching for a person on the Catawba River in Belmont since 4:30 p.m.

Police said they are treating the incident as a “possible” crime scene because they don’t know where the person is.

An empty wheelchair could be seen inches from the river along with a tackle box, poles and a net. Witnesses told police the wheelchair has been empty since 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

The dive team with the Charlotte Fire Department searched all over the landing and with SONAR equipment, but have not found anything, crews said.

Dale’s Boat Landing has been closed while rescuers search for the person and investigate the area, police said.

No other information has been released.

