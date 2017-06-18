‘Dangerous’ NC inmate escapes jail after attacking guard, deputies say

LEXINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say an escaped jail inmate is dangerous after he put a detention officer in the hospital.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday that 23-year-old Benjamin Lee Small of Thomasville attacked the female guard, ran from the Lexington jail and got away despite a foot chase by fellow detention officers.

Authorities say the jailer suffered serious injuries late Saturday that are not life-threatening.

Small was being held ahead of a court appearance next month for charges including felony breaking and entering. State prison records show Small has been sentenced to probation on previous convictions including for larceny.

Small stands 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs about 135 pounds. He has brown hair, hazel eyes and fair skin with tattoos on his left and right arms.

