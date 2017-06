SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle crash has closed westbound Interstate 40 in Johnston County on Sunday afternoon.

The incident was reported around 5:25 p.m. at mile marker 310 in Smithfield, officials said.

The road is closed at exit 309, which is US 70.

Authorities have set up a detour: Motorists should take Exit 312 and turn right onto NC-42 East. Follow NC-42 East to US-70 and turn left onto US-70 West to re-access I-40.

Officials said the scene should be clear by 7:30 p.m.