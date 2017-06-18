Man injured in Goldsboro broad-daylight shooting

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A car speeding from a shooting scene in Goldsboro was taking a 23-year-old shooting victim to the hospital Saturday afternoon, police said.

The incident began when police responded to a “shots fired” call around 3 p.m. in the 900 Block of South Slocumb Street, Goldsboro police said in a news release.

As police arrived, they spotted a vehicle “leaving the area at a high rate of speed,” police said.

Police followed the speeding car, which went to Wayne Memorial Hospital.

A passenger inside the car, Octavious Thompson, of Goldsboro, was suffering from a gunshot wound, according to police.

Police said the shooting happened “following a disturbance” at 905 S. Slocumb Street.

Thompson was later transferred to Vidant Medical Center. Police said Thompson’s injuries were non life-threatening.