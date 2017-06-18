Naked, blood-covered man arrested after SC chase, trail leads to dead woman

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA/AP) — Greenville County deputies say they chased a car swiped by a bloody, naked man and traced his trail back to a dead woman’s body.

Deputies said the car was reported stolen from a residence in Fountain Inn on Saturday night. When they tried to stop the car, the driver refused to pull over and forced a 25-mile chase that ended in downtown Greenville.

The unidentified suspect was charged with failing to stop for authorities.

Other deputies at the scene of the call spotted blood around and in the home next door to where the car was stolen.

Investigators found 70-year-old Que T. Oliver dead inside. The coroner ruled her death a homicide after multiple injuries caused by a sharp object.

The case began after a call to authorities around 8:30 p.m. Saturday about a stolen vehicle.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle was reportedly stolen by a naked man, covered in blood.

The car was stolen from Hartwick Lane in Fountain Inn where deputies are actively conducting a death investigation.

Deputies say a witness followed the suspect and updated them on his location. They spotted him driving northbound on I-385.

When they tried to perform a traffic stop, the suspect refused to pull over and a chase began, deputies say.

They were eventually able to get the driver to stop, near 1 Liberty Plaza in downtown Greenville, and took the man into custody.

During the chase, deputies on Hartwick Lane found a large amount of blood in and around a house on Hartwick Lane, and they later found a dead woman inside the home.