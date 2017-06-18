Suspect at center of Raleigh Manhunt arrested in Durham

DURHAM, NC (WNCN) – Police say 58 year-old James Daniel Bloodworth was arrested late Saturday night in the 2100 block of Liberty Street in Durham.

Bloodworth was driving a stolen black Nissan SUV when he was spotted by officers, according to police.

Police say Bloodworth refused to stop when officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop. Bloodworth later jumped out of the SUV and took off on foot along Liberty Street where he was then apprehended by police.

Raleigh Police officers initially spotted Bloodworth driving a vehicle Friday morning. Officers attempted a traffic stop at the intersection of South Raleigh Boulevard and Poole Road but Bloodworth refused to stop and fled from officers.

Police say Bloodworth was involved in a carjacking about two hours later at the intersection of South Wilmington Street and East Davie Street.

Bloodworth was also wanted for robbing four businesses at gunpoint according to police.

Police say he robbed the Circle K on Western Boulevard, the IBeauty on Capital Boulevard and the CVS on New Bern Avenue, all on June 14th. Police also say he robbed the Avent Ferry Cleaners on Avent Ferry Road the next day.