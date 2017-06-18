Woman dies, teen critically injured in Fayetteville head-on crash

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman died and a teen was critically injured in a head-on crash in Fayetteville early Sunday, police said.

The incident happened around 5:35 a.m. along Bunce Road between Bingham Drive and Raeford Road, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

Exzandria D. McKinnon, 28, of Cliffdale Road was driving a 2003 Ford Crown Victoria heading in one direction while a teen was driving a 2005 Hyundai Tiburon in the other direction, according to police.

The teen drove over the center line and collided head-on with McKinnon’s Ford, police said. McKinnon died at the scene of the crash, the news release said.

The 19-year-old male driver of the Hyundai is in critical condition at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

No one has been charged.

Anyone with information regarding the traffic crash is asked to contact officers with the Fayetteville Police Department’s Traffic Unit at (910) 433-1830 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).